Dell Australia slapped with $6.5 million fine for misleading discounts
The Federal Court found that the company had presented inaccurate or deceptive information regarding discount availability, both on its website and in its marketing content.
Dell Australia was found guilty by the Federal Court to have misled customers about the prices or discounts on add-on monitors on its website. / Photo: AP Archive
August 14, 2023

Australia's Federal Court has ordered Dell Technologies Inc's local unit to pay $10 million ($6.46 million) in penalties for making misleading representations on its website about discounts for add-on computer monitors.

In a legal action brought by the country's competition regulator, Dell Australia was found guilty by the Federal Court in June to have misled customers about the prices or discounts on add-on monitors on its website.

"This outcome sends a strong message to businesses that making false representations about prices or inflating discounts is a serious breach of consumer law and will attract substantial penalties," said Liza Carver, the commissioner of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, on Monday.

Dell Australia, which sold more than 5,300 add-on monitors with overstated discounts from August 2019 to December 16, 2021, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
