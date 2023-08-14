The British health secretary has said that asylum-seekers who were moved from the Bibby Stockholm after traces of Legionella bacteria were found should be put back on the floating barge.

“It's important that we both maintain safety standards but also reflect the pressure on the taxpayer position in terms of that £6 million (some $7.6 million)," Steve Barclay told Sky News on Monday.

His remarks came after all asylum-seekers on Friday were moved from the barge, moored at Portland Port in Dorset in the country’s southwest after Legionella bacteria were found in the on-board water system.

The report of bacteria came three days after the Home Office said the first group of asylum-seekers was housed on the barge after "health and safety checks were completed".

Asked whether asylum-seekers should be put back on the barge despite the controversy over health risks, he stated: "Yes, I do, because it's costing around £6m a day in terms of the cost of hotels."