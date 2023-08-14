BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Musk not serious about cage fight, Zuckerberg claims
The exchange about the "cage fight"  began after reports of Meta's new Twitter-like social media platform called 'Threads' emerged.
Musk not serious about cage fight, Zuckerberg claims
Musk had initially expressed his willingness to engage in the fight at the earliest opportunity. / Photo: AFP
August 14, 2023

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, is not serious about holding a "cage fight."

In a post on Threads, a digital social media platform launched on July 5 as a competitor to X, Zuckerberg said he offered Musk "a real date" for the fight.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date... Elon won’t confirm a date, then he says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said on Sunday.

In response, Musk retorted on the X platform, calling Zuckerberg a "chicken."

Musk had initially expressed his willingness to engage in the fight at the earliest opportunity.

Recommended

Musk had challenged Zuckerberg to a fight following reports that the Meta CEO would launch a Twitter-like social media network. On June 22, Zuckerberg announced that he had accepted the "cage fight" offer.

The founder of Tesla had also said that he was in talks with Italian authorities and they had agreed on an "epic location" for the fight whose proceeds will go to veterans and pediatric hospitals in Italy.

RelatedCage fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X: Musk
SOURCE:AA
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats