Eleven asylum seekers have died and seven others were missing while 23 were rescued after a boat capsized off Tunisia's Sfax, state news agency (TAP) reported.

"Sfax coastguard units rescued 23 people and recovered 11 bodies of migrants whose boat sank off the coast of Sidi Mansour in Sfax on Monday morning. The boat was carrying mostly Tunisians, but also a number of sub-Saharan Africans", it added.

The boat, carrying "35 people, most of them Tunisians" including women and children, went down "shortly after departing from the coast of Sidi Mansour" near Sfax, said court spokesperson Faouzi Masmoudi.

The boat sank "less than an hour after departure", according to the spokesperson.

Last week judicial officials reported the deaths of at least 11 irregular migrants in a shipwreck off Sfax, as the North African country sees a spike in attempted sea crossings.

The eastern Tunisian port city is located about 130 kilometre from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The court has launched an investigation into the latest shipwreck, Masmoudi said, as search operations were under way.

More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks on the central Mediterranean migration route, more than twice as many as last year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Growing numbers

The Tunisian coastguard says it intercepted 34,290 irregular migrants in the six months to June 20, compared with 9,217 over the same period in 2022.