Argentina devalued the peso as economic jitters gripped the country after an anti-establishment candidate advocating harsh austerity measures surged to the front of the presidential race.

Fiery libertarian lawmaker Javier Milei, 52, scored the most votes in a presidential primary election on Sunday, in what local media referred to as a political earthquake in Latin America's third-largest economy.

The result was seen as a rejection of the traditional political coalitions that have overseen decades of debt defaults, currency crises, and economic decline.

Year-on-year inflation has hit 115 percent, and poverty levels are at 40 percent.

Milei has proposed dollarizing the economy and imposing strict austerity measures. He says climate change is a lie and that he plans to get rid of the central bank, ban abortion and make it easier to buy guns.

In a unique election format, all Argentines on Sunday voted for their favorite tickets, allowing parties to pick their main candidate while providing a key popularity test ahead of an October general election.

Milei scored 30 percent of votes, ahead of the right-wing opposition candidate Patricia Bullrich who scored 28 percent, and the ruling center-left coalition's candidate, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who came third with 27 percent.

"We have managed to build a competitive alternative that will put an end to the parasitic, thieving, useless political caste," said Milei in his victory speech.

Milei has on occasion been compared to former US president Donald Trump and Brazil's ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Political analyst Carlos Fara said it wasn't so much Milei's proposals that had attracted voters, but rather the desire to "try something new if the other coalitions failed."

President Alberto Fernandez is not seeking re-election.

The presidential election is thus shaping up to be a close battle among the top three finishers in Sunday's primary.