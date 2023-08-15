Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said.

"Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests," the Jericho Hospital's director said on early Tuesday.

Residents also told agencies that there were armed clashes, but it was not clear whether the two men were involved in these clashes or not.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed as Qusay al Walaji, 16, and Mohammed Nujoom, 25, adding that the raid took place in the Jericho area, which has seen heavy fighting over the last 16 months. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

The raid lasted for less than an hour, the residents added.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians want a complete end to the Israeli occupation along with East Jerusalem,has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped-up Israeli raids and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages as Israel is led by a government composed of ultranationalist settlement supporters.