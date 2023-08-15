The Daesh terrorist group still commands between 5,000 and 7,000 members across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq and its members pose the most serious threat in Afghanistan today, UN experts have said in a report.

The experts monitoring sanctions against the terrorist group said on Monday that during the first half of 2023, the threat posed by Daesh remained “mostly high in conflict zones and low in non-conflict areas".

But the panel added in the report to the UN Security Council that “the overall situation is dynamic,” and despite significant losses in the group's leadership and reduced activity in Syria and Iraq, the risk of its resurgence remains.

"The group has adapted its strategy, embedding itself with local populations, and has exercised caution in choosing battles that are likely to result in limited losses while rebuilding and recruiting from camps in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic and from vulnerable communities, including in neighbouring countries,” the experts said.

Daesh declared a self-styled caliphate in a large swath of territory in Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014, and it was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 following a three-year battle that left tens of thousands of people dead and cities in ruins.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

Despite sustained counter-terrorism operations, Daesh continues to command between 5,000 and 7,000 members across Iraq and Syria, “most of whom are fighters,” though it has reduced its attacks deliberately “to facilitate recruiting and re-organisation,” the experts said.

Youngsters in the grasp of Daesh

Northeast Syria is the site of two closed camps – al Hawl and Roj – where the experts said some 55,000 people with alleged links or family ties to Daesh are living in “dire” conditions and “significant humanitarian hardship”.