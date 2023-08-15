Germany's foreign minister has abandoned a trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji after a problem with her government plane twice forced it to return to Abu Dhabi, delaying her by more than a day.

Annalena Baerbock set off from Berlin on Sunday on what was supposed to be a nearly weeklong trip and was scheduled to arrive in Canberra on Monday night. But a mechanical problem with her ageing German air force Airbus A340's landing flaps meant that it had to turn back to Abu Dhabi after a refuelling stop there.

The aircraft took off again for Australia on Monday night after a test flight was conducted without problems. But the technical problem resurfaced shortly after takeoff and the plane had to return to the Emirati capital again.

On Tuesday morning, Baerbock called off the trip.

“We tried everything — unfortunately, it is not logistically possible to continue my Indo-Pacific trip without the defective plane,” the minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This is more than annoying.”

“We do not just have close friends and partners in the Indo-Pacific,” she added. “The region will mark the world order of the 21st century decisively.”

Baerbock did not specify how she would be returning to Germany.