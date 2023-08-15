The death toll from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in northern China has risen to at least 24, state media said on Tuesday, with three more still missing.

A mountain flash flood in the village of Weiziping, south of Xi'an in Shaanxi province, caused a landslide on Friday that swept away two houses and damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure, national public radio CNR reported.

"As of now, 24 people have been killed and three are missing," state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

A hundred soldiers as well as firefighters were mobilised for the relief operations, according to CNR.