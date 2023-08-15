WORLD
Northern China landslide death toll rises
China has faced deadly floods and historic rainfall in recent weeks, with scores killed nationwide.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial photo shows the aftermath of a mudslide in Weiziping village of Luanzhen township on the outskirts of Chang'an district, Xi'an of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. / Photo: Zou Jingyi/Xinhua via AP
August 15, 2023

The death toll from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in northern China has risen to at least 24, state media said on Tuesday, with three more still missing.

A mountain flash flood in the village of Weiziping, south of Xi'an in Shaanxi province, caused a landslide on Friday that swept away two houses and damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure, national public radio CNR reported.

"As of now, 24 people have been killed and three are missing," state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

A hundred soldiers as well as firefighters were mobilised for the relief operations, according to CNR.

CNR broadcast images on Weibo showing rescuers clearing rocks and trees from the edge of a river and carrying victims on stretchers.

According to a Xi'an emergency management bureau statement over the weekend, more than 980 people were mobilised for the rescue effort, using life detectors and search dogs.

The landslide "destroyed" two houses and caused power cuts in 900 homes, it said.

China's recent record-breaking downpours followed weeks of historic heat, with scientists saying such extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.

SOURCE:AFP
