Human rights activists in Niger say they have been unable to gain access to top political officials detained after mutinous soldiers ousted the democratically elected president nearly three weeks ago.

After soldiers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, they also arrested several former ministers and other political leaders, but requests to see them and check on their wellbeing have gone unanswered, Ali Idrissa, executive secretary of a local human rights group, the Network of Organizations for Transparency and Analysis of Budgets, told The Associated Press.

The junta has also been holding Bazoum, his wife and son under house arrest in their compound in the capital.

Those close to Bazoum say his electricity and water have been cut off and he's running out of food.

The junta says it plans to prosecute Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security. If convicted, he could face the death penalty, according to Niger’s penal code.

In a television broadcast Sunday evening junta spokesperson Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, said it was treating the detained officials humanely and that Bazoum had regular access to medical visits and no health concerns had been raised.

It did not immediately respond to questions about whether rights organisations would be granted access.

ECOWAS stands by

The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS has threatened military force if Bazoum is not released and reinstated and has activated a standby force to restore order in Niger.