The United Nations and other international organisations have called for peace, access to humanitarian support and respect for human rights in Sudan at the four-month mark of a war that has led to food shortages, death and injury, and sexual violence, among other troubles.

Spokeswoman Margaret Harris of the World Health Organization on Tuesday appealed to the global community to do more, saying at a UN briefing in Geneva: “The world is ignoring the dire needs.”

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when months of simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere.

Since then, the UN and rights groups have accused both the military and the RSF of numerous human rights violations, although both forces have rejected these accusations.

More than six million Sudanese people are "one step away from famine", the humanitarian organisations pointed out. "There is no excuse for waiting," said the statement, signed by the heads of United Nations agencies, along with other organisations, including Save the Children and CARE.

The signatories called on the parties to the conflict to "end the fighting" and to "grant us safe and unfettered access".

In Darfur, the scene of a genocidal war in the early 2000s, the fighting has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias targeting African communities in the western region, UN officials say.

Meanwhile, Sudan's capital, Khartoum, has been reduced to an urban battlefield. Across the city, RSF forces have commandeered homes and turned them into operational bases, residents and doctors groups say.

The army, in turn, has struck residential areas from the air and ground with artillery fire.

"War crimes"