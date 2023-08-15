Two American tourists were found sleeping off a heavy night at the heights of Paris' Eiffel Tower.

The pair were spotted on Monday, after dodging security the night before, the monument's operator said Tuesday.

Security guards roused the men "in the early morning" as they were making their rounds before the French landmark's 9 am opening time, publicly-owned Eiffel Tower operator Sete said.

They "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were," Paris prosecutors said.

The intoxicated Americans had spent their illicit night under the stars in an area typically off-limits to the general public, situated between the Eiffel Tower's second and third tiers.

However, according to Sete, they "did not seem to present any evident danger."