The speaker of Indonesia's upper house of parliament said it was important for the country to discuss the means to delay elections in times of natural disasters, wars, or pandemics.

Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, must hold national elections every five years, with the next vote scheduled for February 14.

Indonesia currently has no framework to delay an election and some politicians have called for the constitution to be amended to allow a postponement.

"How do we hold elections in the case of unexpected events occurring, like big natural disasters, wars, revolts, or pandemics," Bambang Soesatyo, the upper house speaker, said on Wednesday.