TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye secures semifinal spot in FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament
The Turkish national team finishes atop Group C with three victories, concluding by defeating Ukraine.
Türkiye secures semifinal spot in FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament
Promising talent Alperen Sengun delivered an impressive display during the match, guiding Türkiye to victory over Ukraine. /Photo: AA
August 16, 2023

Türkiye has qualified for the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament semifinal by beating Ukraine 85-72.

Alperen Sengun led the Turkish national team with 30 points and five boards at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Omer Yurtseven recorded a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds while Kenan Sipahi added 11 points.

Recommended

Olexandr Mishula was the high scorer for Ukraine with 14 points and Viacheslav Kravtsov helped with 10 points and six rebounds.

Türkiye finished Group C at the top with three wins and Ukraine are second with two victories.

Türkiye will face the second-place finisher in Group D on August 18.

RelatedTürkiye beats US, ranks 3rd at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2023
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan