Tactical nuclear weapons have been deployed in Belarus in response to the militarisation of Eastern Europe, President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

"By deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, we are appropriately responding to the rapid militarisation of Eastern Europe and the increased military activities of the United States and NATO,” Lukashenko told participants of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, according to a statement by the Belarusian presidency on Tuesday.

The statement quoted him as saying that information wars and cybercrimes have become new types of weapons that have undermined international trade and economic relations.

“Against this background, remaining a consistent supporter of ensuring peace and security, fulfilling previously assumed international obligations, the Republic of Belarus – together with its partners and within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia – is making every effort to strengthen interaction in the fight against transnational challenges and threats of various kinds,” he said.

Related Why Belarus supports Russia in the Ukraine crisis

Lukashenko noted, however, that the deployment of nuclear weapons does not cancel the peace initiatives that Minsk is putting forward "in order to relaunch a dialogue on issues pertaining to European and global security on an equal footing".