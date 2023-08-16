WORLD
Japanese mountaineer killed trying to conquer unscaled peak in Pakistan
Another climber was injured while attempting to scale Pakistan's unclimbed Virgin Peak, located in one of the most treacherous mountain ranges in the world.
Shinji Tamura fell at 5,380 metres while climbing the peak of a mountain. Photo: AP / AP
August 16, 2023

A Japanese mountaineer has died and another has been injured while trying to climb a never-scaled mountain in Pakistan, a mountaineering official and the injured climber have said.

The climbers were on an expedition organised by a local tour operator in the Andaq Valley in the country’s north, said Karrar Haidri on Tuesday, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan. The unclimbed mountain is called Virgin Peak, and it is 5,800 metres tall.

Shinji Tamura slipped and fell at an altitude of 5,380 metres while trying to ascend the mountain on Friday, Haidri said.

The man's colleague, Semba Takayasu, said their rappelling point was broken, and they fell together, holding a double rope about 60 metres long.

He said the campground was so close its lights were visible, and he thought Tamura was trying to reach it when he disappeared.

Takayasu managed to reach base camp to seek help, and Haidri said a search team was quickly sent to the area where Tamura slipped.

“Our rescue team is going down into the crevices, but the crevices (are) so deep and so soft, you know, so our rescue team cannot find him," Takayasu said.

The search for his body was called off Monday, and local authorities in the region confirmed Tamura's death.

“We have been informed by local authorities that the Japanese fell from a great height into the rocks, and there were piles of snow, and apparently he was buried there. Some of his belongings were found, but there is no trace of his body,” Haidri said.

“There is no chance of survival in such incidents, and the injured Japanese Semba Takayasu had also seen him falling from a great height, and rescuers went to the area for the search.”

Tamura said he was rescued from the base camp by a helicopter and later arrived at Skardu, the main town in northern Pakistan, which is known as the gateway to K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers visit northern Pakistan, where some of the world's tallest mountains are located.

Pakistani authorities said Saturday they were investigating the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of K2, the world’s most treacherous mountain.

SOURCE:AP
