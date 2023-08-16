A Japanese mountaineer has died and another has been injured while trying to climb a never-scaled mountain in Pakistan, a mountaineering official and the injured climber have said.

The climbers were on an expedition organised by a local tour operator in the Andaq Valley in the country’s north, said Karrar Haidri on Tuesday, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan. The unclimbed mountain is called Virgin Peak, and it is 5,800 metres tall.

Shinji Tamura slipped and fell at an altitude of 5,380 metres while trying to ascend the mountain on Friday, Haidri said.

The man's colleague, Semba Takayasu, said their rappelling point was broken, and they fell together, holding a double rope about 60 metres long.

He said the campground was so close its lights were visible, and he thought Tamura was trying to reach it when he disappeared.

Takayasu managed to reach base camp to seek help, and Haidri said a search team was quickly sent to the area where Tamura slipped.

“Our rescue team is going down into the crevices, but the crevices (are) so deep and so soft, you know, so our rescue team cannot find him," Takayasu said.