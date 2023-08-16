Clashes between rival militias in Libya’s capital have killed at least 27 people and left residents trapped in their homes, unable to escape the violence, medical authorities said.

The fighting appears to be the most intense to shake Tripoli this year.

In addition to the 27 deaths, over 100 people were injured in the fighting, Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Center, a medical body that is deployed during humanitarian disasters and wars, said early Wednesday.

The clashes erupted late Monday between militiamen from the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, according to local media.

Tensions flared after Mahmoud Hamza, a senior commander of the 444 brigade, was allegedly detained by the rival group at an airport in Tripoli earlier in the day, the reports said.

It is unclear how many of the dead were militiamen or civilians. The Red Crescent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Throughout fighting on Tuesday, the Health Ministry urged the warring sides to allow ambulance and emergency teams to enter the affected areas, primarily in the south of the city, and for blood to be sent to nearby hospitals.

OPSGroup, an organisation for the aviation industry, said late Monday that a large number of aircraft departed from Tripoli due to the clashes. Inbound flights were being diverted to the nearby city of Misrata, it said.