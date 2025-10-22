New York City's mayoral candidates are set to meet for their final debate, with Democrat Zohran Mamdani looking to stay in control of a race increasingly seen as his to win while former Governor Andrew Cuomo ramps up the pressure on Republican Curtis Sliwa to drop out.

With just days left until early voting begins, Cuomo has made a series of urgent pleas to the city's conservative voters to ditch Sliwa and instead to support him, casting the Republican candidate as a "spoiler" whose presence in the race will deliver Muslim and self-described socialist Mamdani a win.

The debate on Wednesday night may be the former governor's last and best chance at making his case to run the country’s biggest city ahead of next month's election.

But Sliwa, the swaggering creator of the Guardian Angels crime patrol group, has forcefully maintained he will not exit the race and has in turn ramped up his criticism of the former governor.

Mamdani, meanwhile, has spent his recent days campaigning on local issues and energising his own supporters.

Though he is expected to face an aggressive version of Cuomo on stage, as he did during last week's first debate, he will need to balance his counterattacks with the hopeful vision of the city that has driven his campaign's momentum.

Here's what to watch for during the 90-minute debate, which will air live on Spectrum News NY1 and be streamed on the station’s website beginning at 7 pm.:

Mamdani aims to stay on message

Mamdani will attempt to stay above the fray and keep his focus on voters.

"While my opponents are focused on speaking about each other and which one of them should drop out, my focus will be on New Yorkers themselves and the concerns I’ve heard from them," he told reporters on Tuesday.

But as the Democratic nominee, presumed frontrunner and rising national star, the state assemblyman is still expected to take heat on Wednesday night.

Opponents of the 34-year-old democratic socialist have focused on his relatively thin political resume, made accusations that the city would fall into chaos under his leadership, and drawn attention to President Donald Trump's threats to take over the city — and even arrest Mamdani — if he wins.

Last week, he was able to deflect much of Cuomo's verbal onslaught while launching his own broadsides at the former governor's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sexual harassment allegations that Cuomo denies but led to his resignation in 2021.

Mamdani also got a little help from Sliwa. The Republican’s sharpest attacks were reserved for Cuomo, forcing the 67-year-old into a defensive posture at a time when he needed to land significant blows against Mamdani to stifle the Democrat’s momentum.