Guatemala's Arevalo likely to win presidential run-off election: poll
CID Gallup's poll finds that 52 percent of respondents, who considered voting for Bernardo Arevalo, say the country would improve with his presidency.
August 16, 2023

Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo is seen winning an August 20 run-off election backed by 61 percent of valid votes, followed by former first lady Sandra Torres, according to a CID Gallup poll.

The poll was published on Wednesday.

Arevalo, an ex-diplomat who is running on an anti-corruption platform, scored a surprise second place in June's first round, finishing close behind Torres.

"Our growth trajectory continues, as more of us now want change in Guatemala," the candidate said on social messaging platform X.

"However, this is not a reason to get complacent, because the old guard have already demonstrated that they are desperate and willing to go to any lengths."

Guatemalan authorities halted processing of the results and ordered the suspension of Arevalo's party, alleging the illegal registration of party members, but the suspension was reversed by the country's top court.

International concern

The electoral process has raised international concern, with the head of the Organisation of American States flagging 'clear interference' with the vote.

The government has said it is committed to ensuring peaceful elections.

CID Gallup's poll found that 52 percent of respondents who considered voting for Arevalo said the country would improve with his presidency, while only 6 percent of Torres' voters thought so.

The poll surveyed 1,819 adults face-to-face between August 4 and 13 with an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percent.

