Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo is seen winning an August 20 run-off election backed by 61 percent of valid votes, followed by former first lady Sandra Torres, according to a CID Gallup poll.

The poll was published on Wednesday.

Arevalo, an ex-diplomat who is running on an anti-corruption platform, scored a surprise second place in June's first round, finishing close behind Torres.

"Our growth trajectory continues, as more of us now want change in Guatemala," the candidate said on social messaging platform X.

"However, this is not a reason to get complacent, because the old guard have already demonstrated that they are desperate and willing to go to any lengths."

Guatemalan authorities halted processing of the results and ordered the suspension of Arevalo's party, alleging the illegal registration of party members, but the suspension was reversed by the country's top court.