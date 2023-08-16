Around 250 firefighters battled a wildfire raging "out of control" on Spain's holiday island of Tenerife that forced road closures and the evacuation of five villages, officials said.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday night, was raging through a forested area with steep ravines in the northeastern part of the island, part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa.

"The fire is out of control, the scenario is not exactly very positive," the head of the regional government, Fernando Clavijo, said at a news conference in Tenerife late on Wednesday .

"Our goal is for it to stop gaining ground. It was a very hard day," he said.

Around 250 firefighters backed by 13 planes and helicopters, including three sent from mainland Spain, worked to contain the fire in an area difficult to reach, Clavijo said.

He said the flames had so far burned about 1,800 square kilometres (5,500 acres).