CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Canada's Yellowknife residents ordered to evacuate as wildfire threatens
Northwest Territories' environment minister ordered the city's nearly 20,000 residents to leave by Friday as raging wildfires are expected to reach by weekend.
Canada's Yellowknife residents ordered to evacuate as wildfire threatens
Yellowknife residents leave the city on Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community. / Photo: Reuters
August 17, 2023

Residents of Yellowknife, one of the largest cities in Canada's far north, were ordered to flee amid warnings that raging wildfires could reach it by the weekend.

"Unfortunately, our wildfire situation has taken another turn for the worse with a fire burning west of Yellowknife now representing a real threat to the city," Shane Thompson, the Northwest Territories' environment minister, told a news conference on Wednesday.

He ordered the city's nearly 20,000 residents to leave by noon Friday. There is only one highway open to the south.

Commercial and military flights were also being arranged.

The wildfire, as of late Wednesday, was within 17 kilometres of the regional capital.

"I want to stress that the city is not in immediate danger," Thompson said. But he added: "Without rain, it is possible (the fire) will reach the city outskirts by the weekend."

"You put yourself and others at risk if you choose to stay later," he said.

The city of Yellowknife declared an emergency earlier this week, which was soon expanded across the vast northern territory.

Several towns and Indigenous communities are already under evacuation orders, while firefighters in some areas were forced to pull back as strong winds stoked the flames.

More than 230 fires are currently burning in the region.

Recommended

In what had already been declared the Northwest Territories' largest-ever evacuation, Yellowknife's evacuation now means half the population of the near-Arctic territory will soon be displaced.

RelatedCanadian military airlifts hundreds of people to safety as wildfire rages

Worst-ever wildfire season

Canada is enduring its worst-ever wildfire season, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country.

Western Canada is enduring a heatwave that saw 19 daily heat records broken on Tuesday and is fuelling hundreds of out-of-control wildfires.

In the Pacific province of British Columbia around 80 people were forced to shelter in place in a mountain guesthouse after their only way out was cut off by a rapidly expanding blaze.

Blazes have engulfed parts of nearly all 13 Canadian provinces and territories this year, forcing home evacuations, disrupting oil and gas production and drawing in federal as well as international firefighting resources.

RelatedCanada reports 670 active fires, 380 out of control
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter