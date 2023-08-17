Australia's border police raided a home in the south of Sydney, finding what local media described as "nuclear isotopes".

The home, in the suburb of Arncliffe, was the target of an early Thursday morning raid and remains cordoned off with tape warning of a toxic, nuclear or biological hazard inside.

The small brown-brick apartment building was cut off from the road by red and yellow tape saying: "Contaminated area - do not enter - hot zone".

Local commercial broadcaster Channel 10 reported that mercury and uranium isotopes were found inside, while the Daily Telegraph said officers had found nuclear isotopes.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) would not confirm media reports about the presence of radioactive material at or near the property.

"The ABF can confirm it is conducting an operation today in Arncliffe, New South Wales, with the support of emergency services," a border force spokesperson said in a statement.

"All appropriate safety measures are being implemented. "People in the vicinity of the location are urged to follow all directions from emergency services."