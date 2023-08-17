Migrants held in the detention centres of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) experienced "negligent" medical care, "unsafe and filthy" conditions, and racist abuse, a report has revealed.

Inspectors assigned by the Department of Civil Rights and Freedoms of the Ministry of Homeland Security to investigate human rights violations in these centres prepared the 1,600-page confidential report win the chilling details.

The report, published by the National Public Radio (NPR), funded by public donations in the US, revealed the conditions of those held in ICE centres.

Inspectors examined more than 24 ICE-owned detention centres in 16 US states from 2017 to 2019.

They found "negligent" medical care, including mental health care, "unsafe and filthy" conditions, racist abuse of detainees, inappropriate pepper-spraying of mentally ill detainees and other problems that, in some cases, contributed to detainee deaths.