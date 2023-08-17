The world is likely to end the monetary tightening cycle, which is positive for the global economy, the Turkish treasury and finance minister said.

The possibility of monetary easing from the second half of 2024 has increased, Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday during the general assembly of the Banks Association of Türkiye.

Stating that central banks increased interest rates dozens of times recently, he said financial conditions will be more supportive in the second half of the next year.

The global economy is expected to grow by 40% during the coming five years, Simsek added, noting this rate is below the global potential.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's growth performance is robust, he said.

"In 2023, we are forecasting a growth rate of around 4.5% despite all global financial problems," he said.

Türkiye is also facing some economic problems, including current account deficit and inflation, and the economy should be rebalanced, he said

"As I said before, our main principles are transparency, consistency, predictability and complying with international norms," he said.

The Turkish government is shaping policies within these main principles, he said.