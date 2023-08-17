A light plane crashed into a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief has said.

"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists - one in a car and one on a motorcycle - also perished together with the eight on board the plane," Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP on Thursday.

Johari Harun, a state assemblyman in central Pahang state in charge of housing and the environment, was among the plane passengers killed, police said.

Malaysia's civil aviation authority said in a statement that six passengers and two flight crew were on board the aircraft when it crashed, although it did not confirm any casualties.

The plane took off from the northern resort island of Langkawi and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, civil aviation authority chief Norazman Mahmud said.

"No mayday call was made," he added.

An investigation into the crash will be made by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, he said.

