The German government's cannabis legalisation bill has come under harsh criticism from opposition politicians.

The main opposition, the conservative alliance of CDU/CSU, has warned that the proposed legislation would lead to more drug consumption, and increase drug-related crime.

"I think this bill is a mistake, a serious mistake. It shouldn’t even be initiated," CDU’s Secretary General Carsten Linnemann said, adding that the arguments put forward by the government were wrong.

"Wherever it has been legalised, crime has increased, and the black market has not been cleaned up," Linnemann said.

'Absolutely irresponsible'

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's left-liberal coalition government approved a draft legislation on Wednesday, which would legalise the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach defended the bill saying the new legislation will be more effective in combating the black market, protecting individuals against toxic drugs, and reducing drug-related crime.