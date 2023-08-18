Hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel started an indefinite hunger strike, a human rights organisation has said.

Nearly 1,000 detainees from all prisons in Israel launched the hunger strike at 7 pm local time "to protest the aggression of the prison administration", the director of the Palestinian Prisoners Press Office, Ahmed al Kudra, said in a statement on Thursday.

Kudra urged Palestinians to mobilise and "take to the streets" to support the detainees.

He asked Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank to hold demonstrations to protest the "brutal" attack on prisoners.

Tensions broke out after the Negev prison administration in southern Israel raided the third and fourth sections of the prison and transferred detainees to another area, according to a separate joint statement by human rights organisations.

Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the issue.

There are around 5,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, according to Palestinian figures, including at least 1,200 held without charge or trial.