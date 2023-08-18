A majority of Germans are dissatisfied with the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the first time since he took office in 2021, capping off a week of tension within his three-party coalition overspending.

Fifty-one percent of respondents to a survey, which is revealed on Friday, conducted on behalf of public broadcaster ZDF said they were not happy with the chancellor's work.

Only 43 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Scholz's work at the helm of a coalition between his centre-left SPD, the liberal FDP and the Greens, while 6 percent were undecided.