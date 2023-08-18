The global cat cafe trend, where people pay to have coffee and hang out with cats, has finally come to Gaza.

In the impoverished Palestinian enclave crippled by a 17-year blockade, residents seeking to escape the territory's troubles flocked to the new Meow Cafe — Gaza City's answer to the quirky concept tried successfully around the world.

The cafe's founder, 52-year-old Naema Mabed, said she envisioned the spot as a unique escape from the pressures of life in Gaza — with its lack of recreational options, a youth unemployment rate of over 60 percent and frequent rounds of conflict with Israel since 2007.

At the cozy hang-out, Mabed offers a modest drink service and encourages guests to head straight to the cat corner to pet and play with furry friends. The rules of entry are simple: Visitors must cover their shoes with plastic and wash their hands before cuddling the cats.

“I have spent my life raising cats, and they’re a source of joy and quiet, a release of pressures," Mabed told The Associated Press news agency, as cats roamed around her. She described feline communion as a “global anti-depressant.”

Her customers seem to agree. They looked exuberant as they played and lounged with the 10 cats in residence, including some named Tom, Dot, Simba and Phoenix. Some guests were quiet as they soaked in the cats' calming presence.

The cats are not adoptable, says Mabed, who is strongly bonded to her feline friends.