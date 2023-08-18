WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ex-Austrian leader Kurz charged with giving false testimony — prosecutors
The charges result from an investigation that was launched in 2021, when Sebastian Kurz was still chancellor.
Ex-Austrian leader Kurz charged with giving false testimony — prosecutors
The court said Sebastian Kurz will go on trial on October 18.  / Photo: AFP Archive
August 18, 2023

Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged with giving false testimony before parliament, the Austrian prosecutor's office for economic crimes and corruption said.

The conservative politician and his former chief of staff, Bernhard Bonelli, are accused of giving false testimony before the Ibiza committee of inquiry in the Austrian parliament "regarding the alleged corruptibility of his government," the office said in a statement on Friday.

Commenting before the indictment was announced, Kurz denied the accusations, saying on social media platform X: "We look forward to the truth finally coming to light and the accusations turning out to be groundless."

His trial will begin on Oct. 18 and if found guilty, Kurz - former leader of the conservative People's Party - could face up to three years in prison, a Vienna court said in a statement.

RelatedAustria's Kurz steps down as chancellor amid graft claims

Corruption case

Recommended

The case centres on the question of whether Kurz answered truthfully in parliamentary committee hearings in 2020 and 2021 when asked about appointments to state holding company OBAG.

Kurz left office in 2021 after prosecutors placed him and nine others under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust, corruption and bribery with various levels of involvement.

In 2019, Kurz's vice chancellor, former far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache, quit over a video of him in Ibiza with a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece, apparently offering to fix state contracts and explaining how to dodge party financing laws.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer weighed in on the case on Friday ahead of the indictment's release, saying, "If this is the case, then we finally have the opportunity ... to strive for and achieve clarification."

Since leaving office, Kurz has been working as a global strategist for tech investor Thiel Capital.

RelatedAustria reels after no-confidence vote brings down Kurz government
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US