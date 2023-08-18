The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said it has decided to suspend all of its services in Lebanon’s largest refugee camp in protest against the presence of gunmen in its facilities.

UNRWA's decision went into effect shortly before noon Friday at the Ein El Hilweh refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon. Services will resume Saturday, UNRWA said on Friday.

Days of street battles took place in the camp between the Fatah group of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and two rival factions, Jund Al Sham and Shabab Al Muslim.

The clashes broke out on July 30, after Fatah accused its rivals of shooting dead a senior Fatah military official.

The fighting killed at least 13 people, injured dozens and caused millions of dollars' of damage in the camp, according to UNRWA officials.

Presence of armed fighters