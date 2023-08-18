US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have said they saw a "new chapter" of close three-way security cooperation as the Asian allies joined a first-of-a-kind summit that has already rattled China.

Going tieless at the bucolic Camp David presidential retreat, Biden praised the "political courage" of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday in turning the page on historical animosity.

"Your leadership, with the full support of the United States, has brought us here because each of you understands that our world stands at an inflection point," Biden told a joint news conference in the wooded hills outside Washington.

Biden insisted the summit was not about China, which has been flexing its muscle both at home and in Asia under President Xi Jinping, including with major exercises around Taiwan.

But in a joint statement, the three leaders said they opposed the "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" of China in maritime disputes in the East and South China Sea.

"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific," it said.

The two US allies largely see eye to eye on the world – and together are the base for some 84,500 US troops – but such a summit would have been unthinkable until recently due to the legacy of Japan's harsh 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

But Yoon, taking political risks at home, has turned the page by resolving a dispute over wartime forced labour, and is now calling Japan a partner at a time of high tensions with both China and North Korea.

Yoon said he hoped to be "forward-looking" and called the summit a "historic day" in bringing a "firm institutional basis" to the three nations' joint relationship.

The three leaders also agreed to a multi-year plan of regular exercises in all domains, going beyond one-off drills in response to North Korea, and made a formal "commitment to consult" during crises, with Biden saying they would open a hotline.

The leaders also agreed to share real-time data on North Korea and to hold summits every year.

Biden still expects to meet Xi

Despite taking a series of shots at his Chinese counterpart, Biden said he still expects to meet China’s Xi Jinping later this year.

Biden held his first meeting as president with Xi in November 2022 in Bali, where they agreed to work to manage high tensions between the world's two largest economies.