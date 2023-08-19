TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT wins an award at the Sarajevo Film Festival
TRT's "Kanto" receives the esteemed "Cinelink Impact Award" at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival amidst a showcase of over 230 films from 70 countries.
TRT wins an award at the Sarajevo Film Festival
29th Sarajevo Film Festival, starting on August 11, and ending on August 18, witnessed screening of 230 films from 70 countries. /Photo: AA
August 19, 2023

Türkiye's public broadcaster, TRT, has won an award at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF).

TRT competed with three award-winning films: Kanto, Club Zero, La Chimera and Blaga's Lessons.

More than 230 films from 70 countries were screened at the festival.

Kanto by director Ensar Altay, tells the story of an elderly woman who suddenly disappeared but her disappearance was not noticed. Kanto was awarded the "Cinelink Impact Award" in the "Work in Progress" category.

The festival ran from August 11 and ended Friday after a closing and awards ceremony.

Recommended

The Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi series, broadcast on TRT's digital platform, Tabi, had its world premiere at SFF.

Forty-nine films in the feature films, short films, documentary films, and student films categories competed for the "Heart of Sarajevo" award - the name given to the awards.

The festival began 29 years ago to make the city a center of culture and art, and help heal the memories of the Bosnian War in the 1990s.

Past festival attendees included luminaries such as Robert de Niro, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Orlando Bloom, John Malkovich, Gerard Depardieu, Morgan Freeman and Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

RelatedTRT launches tabii, a game changer in the global streaming industry
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan