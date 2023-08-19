TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye secures pre-qualifiers final spot with victory over Sweden
Türkiye's 105-84 victory against Sweden, led by Furkan Korkmaz's 18 points, propels them to the final of the 2023 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament.
Türkiye secures pre-qualifiers final spot with victory over Sweden
The final showdown between Türkiye and Croatia will take place on Sunday, August 20th in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
August 19, 2023

Türkiye has reached the final of 2023 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament after beating Sweden 105-84.

Furkan Korkmaz dropped 18 points for the Crescent Stars, while his teammates Alperen Sengun and Omer Yurtseven contributed with 16 points each at Sinan Erdem Arena in Istanbul on Friday.

Sweden's top scorer was Elijah Clarance with 19 points.

Recommended

Türkiye will take on Croatia, which beat Ukraine 85-70 in a semifinal match, in the final game on Sunday.

RelatedTürkiye secures semifinal spot in FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan