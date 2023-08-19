Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria, security sources said.

The Turkish intelligence agency neutralised Hicran Icuz, codenamed Vejin Jiyan, in an operation in Al Hasakah province, the sources stated on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

However, the PKK terror group has been disseminating false information through some media outlets, misleading people to believe that Icuz died in an accident.

Icuz, who joined the rural wing of the group in 2016, received ideological and armed training.