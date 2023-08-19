Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, will remove a protective feature that lets users block other accounts, owner Elon Musk has said in another controversial move for the company he bought last year.

The block function on X allows a user to restrict specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their posts or following them.

"Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Musk said on Friday, in a post on the platform, referring to direct messages.

He said X would retain the mute function, which screens a user from seeing specified accounts but, unlike blocking, does not alert the other account to the action.

The billionaire owner has described himself as a free speech absolutist, but some critics have said his approach is irresponsible.

Researchers have found an increase in hate speech on the platform since he took over and some governments have accused the company of not doing enough to moderate its content.

Related Musk's free-for-all Twitter hinders 'troll hunters' battling climate denial

In conflict with safety guidelines