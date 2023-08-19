WORLD
3 MIN READ
In photos: The deadly wildfire on Spain's Tenerife island
The wildfire raging on the Spanish island of Tenerife took a surprising turn for the worse, forcing Canary Islands emergency services to order more than 26,000 people to evacuate.
In photos: The deadly wildfire on Spain's Tenerife island
The island's popular tourist areas have so far been unaffected and its two airports have been operating normally. / Photo: AP
August 19, 2023

More people were evacuated from their homes on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Saturday morning as a wildfire raging in the north of the island remained out of control, but the flames have so far avoided major tourist areas.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday in a mountainous national park around the Mount Teide volcano - Spain's highest peak - amid hot and dry weather.

Regional leader Fernando Clavijo, speaking late on F riday, said some 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres) were affected with a perimeter of 50 km (30 miles), and 7,000 people were evacuated or confined to their homes.

Earlier in the week, Clavijo called the fire the most complex the Canary Islands have faced in 40 years, due to a combination of hot, dry and windy weather, as well as difficult terrain.

The wildfire has burned through around 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) of land since it began Tuesday, including swathes of the Canary Island's largest natural park.

Meanwhile, the head of Tenerife's environmental agency warned that temperatures are expected to continue rising throughout Saturday and Sunday while humidity decreases, meaning difficult situations cannot be ruled out.

Recommended

The fire has also caused significant damage to a canal that brings water to towns on the north of the island, complicating the situation even more.

Because of the so-far irreparable damage to this "critical infrastructure," thousands of residents have experienced temporary water cuts, while authorities call for "responsible use" of the water to ensure enough is available for both residents and firefighters.

Pedro Martinez, director of forest services, said the wildfire is currently "beyond the capacity of extinction" but firefighters were doing everything possible to avoid human damage.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation