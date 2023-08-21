Bernardo Arevalo swept from obscurity to become president of Guatemala, his anti-corruption crusade winning the hearts of voters who had long given up hope of change in the troubled nation.

The bespectacled 64-year-old sociologist may be the son of an ex-president, but his father served eight decades ago and he was trailing far behind before the first round of the election in June.

However, he pulled off a massive upset by coming second and then surged to the top of opinion polls before the runoff -- shaking the country's corrupt elite while energising the electorate.

He won the presidential election on Sunday with 59 percent, trouncing his rival Sandra Torres who came second with 36 percent, according to official results from the election body, after 95 percent of votes were counted.

Arevalo will be Guatemala's first leftist president in 12 years when he takes office in January.

Guatemala "needs honesty and decency to bring about development," he told AFP news agency in June.

'Prey' of the corrupt

On the campaign trail, he doubled down on his anti-graft message, striking a chord in a nation where grinding poverty, violence, and graft send thousands abroad every year in search of a better life, many to the United States.

"We have been the victims, the prey, of corrupt politicians for years," Arevalo said on the campaign trail.

"All of us share a love for Guatemala. That’s what we have been working for and we will continue tirelessly to build a new spring.”

Arevalo said he had received calls from outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador congratulating him.

All eyes will now be on the reaction from those in the halls of power to Arevalo's election after a concerted effort by a top prosecutor to have him disqualified from the race.

After his shock first-round performance, eight right-wing parties challenged the outcome.

This was followed by a judge suspending his Semilla political party, prompting protests domestically and rebukes internationally over alleged election meddling.

The suspension was later overturned, but an anti-graft prosecutor - who is under US sanctions for suspected corruption - has continued probing the party.