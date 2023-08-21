WORLD
2 MIN READ
Spain World Cup hero Olga Carmona dedicates victory to late father
The 23-year-old defender's emotional tribute on social media expressed gratitude for her father's unseen support, empowering her to achieve greatness on the field.
Spain World Cup hero Olga Carmona dedicates victory to late father
Carmona scored the game-winning goal in Sydney on Sunday, helping La Roja win the World Cup for the first time in their history. / Photo: AFP Archives
August 21, 2023

Spain's Women's World Cup hero Olga Carmona has paid tribute to her father for giving her the strength "to achieve something unique" after learning of his death following the nation's 1-0 win over England.

The 23-year-old defender drilled home the only goal of the final in Sydney on Sunday to help La Roja win the World Cup for the first time in their history.

"And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad."

RelatedSpain win FIFA Women's World Cup with 1-0 victory over England

Marking her name in the history

Recommended

The Spanish federation (RFEF) said Carmona "learned the sad news after the World Cup final".

"We send our most sincere embraces to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are in the history of Spanish football," it added.

The Real Madrid star dedicated her goal to the late mother of one of her best friends, displaying an undershirt with "Merchi" written on it when she scored.

"I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend's mother, who died recently. I celebrated the goal with that shirt," Carmona told Spanish state broadcasters La 1, soon after the game's conclusion.

Carmona's club Real Madrid said it "wants to express its condolences and affection to Olga, her relatives and all her loved ones" in a statement.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation