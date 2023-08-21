TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Moral in war: Syrian Interim Gov't bans, YPG/PKK continues to recruit child soldiers
According to a report by the Syrian Interim Government, many Arab and Turkmen children in eastern Syria have been kidnapped and pushed into joining the PKK/YPG terrorist group, as well its affilaties.
Moral in war: Syrian Interim Gov't bans, YPG/PKK continues to recruit child soldiers
The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation and its linked groups recruited a large number of Syrian children to join the PKK ranks. / Photo: AA / Others
August 21, 2023

The US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group and its affiliates continue to recruit child soldiers for warfare in northern Syria and northern Iraq, the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Defence has said in a report.

Many Arab and Turkmen children in eastern Syria have been kidnapped and pushed into joining the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which is supported by the US, as well as its affiliates, such as the SDF and Revolutionary Youth. the report said.

The terrorist organisation and its linked groups recruited a large number of Syrian children and then transported them to northern Iraq to join the PKK rank and file.

Citing United Nations data, the ministry said that the US-backed terrorist organisation PKK/YPG and its affiliates have more than 700 child soldiers. The number of underaged members was 1,696 in 2022.

RelatedHow PKK terror group lures, forces minors to create army of child soldiers

Syrian Interim Government bans children soldiers

In May 2020, the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Defence, approved by the Cabinet, issued an order forbidding the enlistment of youngsters in the Syrian National Army (SNA).

Recommended

The decree barred SNA units and leaders from engaging children in any military or civilian role, a practice banned by international law. Violations of these prohibitions will result in criminal penalties, the ministry said.

'An army trained in international humanitarian law'

The SNA is actively pursuing reform measures, with multiple brigades and divisions signing agreements with international humanitarian law projects. The members of the armed forces receive constant and rigorous training.

Between August 2021 and January 2023, the SNA organised 85 humanitarian law courses, with training provided by Geneva Call. During this time, 1480 personnel profited from this training, said the ministry.

The ministry said that within the same timeframe, the SNA partnered with organisations such as Afaq, Ward Al Balad Organisation, Benevolent Seed Humanitarian, Human Rights Guards Organisation, and ORSAM in endeavours related to humanitarian and international law.

A minimum of 15,000 Syrian National Army personnel across various ranks have undergone training as a result of these collaborations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan