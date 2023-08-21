Turkish security forces have neutralised three more members of the PKK/YPG terror group in northwestern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has said on Monday.

"Three PKK/YPG terrorists, who were preparing an attack on the Euphrates Shield zone in northwestern Syria were neutralized in a successful operation," the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term 'neutralise' to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.