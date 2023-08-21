TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Hungary praises Türkiye for its role in promoting regional peace
"Türkiye is not only an important ally and strategic partner of Hungary, but also one of the few who make efforts for peace," says Hungarian President Katalin Novak.
Hungary praises Türkiye for its role in promoting regional peace
Hungary’s President Katalin Novak on Monday called Türkiye an important ally and strategic partner, praising its role in promoting regional peace. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 21, 2023

Hungary’s President Katalin Novak has called Türkiye an important ally and strategic partner, praising its role in promoting regional peace.

Novak said on Monday on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in reference to her meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited Hungary on Sunday, "Türkiye is not only an important ally and strategic partner of Hungary, but also one of the few who make efforts for peace."

Erdogan paid a one-day visit to the capital Budapest to attend Hungary's national day celebrations and also the World Athletics Championships.

Recommended

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

This December, the two countries are set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

RelatedTurkish President Erdogan in Hungary for National Day celebrations
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan