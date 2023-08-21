Four people have been found dead and several others were feared missing after taking part in a guided tour of Moscow's sewer system following heavy rain, state media reported.

According to the TASS news agency, water levels in the sewer rose quickly on Sunday following a downpour and the victims were unable to escape to the surface.

The body of a man was later found in the Moskva river, TASS reported, after three others including that of a girl were discovered earlier in the day.

"He is the fourth person to have died after the tour through the underground sewers," a source in emergency services told TASS.

Video shared on social media showed investigators peering down a manhole cover in the capital, while divers searched the river Moskva.