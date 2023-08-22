Türkiye rescued 94 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

Coast guard units rescued 51 people after they spotted groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coasts of Dikili and Foca districts of the western Izmir province.

Meanwhile, in another operation, coast guard units also saved 32 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Bodrum district along with 11 others off the coast of Datca district of the western Mugla province.