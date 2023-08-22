Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe are facing one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people encounter online.

The first phase of the European Union’s groundbreaking new digital rules will take effect this week.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc — long a global leader in cracking down on tech giants.

The DSA, in collaboration with major online platforms, is scheduled to commence from the upcoming Friday.

Its purpose is to enhance user online safety and curb the dissemination of harmful content that is either unlawful or infringes upon a platform's terms of service.

This includes content that promotes acts like genocide or anorexia.

It also looks to protect Europeans' fundamental rights like privacy and free speech. Some online platforms, which could face billions in fines if they don't comply, have already started making changes.

Here's a look at what's happening this week:

Which platforms are affected?

So far, 19, they include eight social media platforms: Facebook, TikTok, X, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Snapchat.

There are five online marketplaces: Amazon, Booking.com, China's Alibaba AliExpress and Germany's Zalando. Mobile app stores Google Play and Apple's App Store are subject to scrutiny, as well as Google's Search and Microsoft's Bing search engine. Google Maps and Wikipedia round out the list.

What about other online companies?

The EU’s list is based on numbers submitted by the platforms. Those with 45 million or more users — or 10 percent of the EU’s population — will face the DSA’s highest level of regulation.

Brussels insiders, however, have pointed to some notable omissions from the EU's list, like eBay, Airbnb, Netflix and even PornHub.

The list isn't definitive, and it is possible other platforms may be added later on. Any business providing digital services to Europeans will eventually have to comply with the DSA.

They will face fewer obligations than the biggest platforms, however, and have another six months before they must fall in line.

Citing uncertainty over the new rules, Meta Platforms has held off launching its X (Twitter) rival, Threads, in the EU.

What's changing?

Platforms have started rolling out new ways for European users to flag illegal online content and dodgy products, which companies will be obligated to take down quickly and objectively.

Amazon opened a new channel for reporting suspected illegal products and is providing more information about third-party merchants.

TikTok gave users an “additional reporting option” for content, including advertising, that they believe is illegal.

Categories such as hate speech and harassment, suicide and self-harm, misinformation or frauds and scams, will help them pinpoint the problem.

According to the app from Chinese parent company ByteDance a “new dedicated team of moderators and legal specialists” will determine whether flagged content either violates its policies or is unlawful and should be taken down.

TikTok says the reason for a takedown will be explained to the person who posted the material and the one who flagged it, and decisions can be appealed.

TikTok users can turn off systems that recommend videos based on what a user has previously viewed. Such systems have been blamed for leading social media users to increasingly extreme posts.

If personalised recommendations are turned off, TikTok's feeds will instead suggest videos to European users based on what's popular in their area and around the world.

The DSA prohibits targeting vulnerable categories of people, including children, with ads.