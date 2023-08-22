Starvation has killed at least 498 children and "likely hundreds more" in Sudan four months into a war between rival generals, Save the Children said.

The conflict between the army under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo broke out on April 15.

Around 5,000 people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, and more than four million have been uprooted.

"At least 498 children in Sudan and likely hundreds more have died from hunger, including two dozen babies in a state orphanage," Save the Children said in a statement on Tuesday.

The British charity said it had been forced to close 57 of its nutrition facilities since the war began and that stocks were running "critically low" in the 108 it still operates.

"Never did we think we would see children dying from hunger in such numbers, but this is now the reality in Sudan," said Save the Children's Sudan country director, Arif Noor.

"Seriously ill children are arriving in the arms of desperate mothers and fathers at nutrition centres across the country and our staff have few options on how to treat them.

People are on the verge of starvation