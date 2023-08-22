The Central American Parliament has voted to expel Taiwan after more than two decades as a permanent observer and replace it with China, whose growing economic influence in Latin America has increasingly marginalised Taipei.

The six-nation parliament, known as Parlacen, convened in the Nicaraguan capital Managua on Tuesday, where local legislators proposed adding China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it had decided to withdraw from Parlacen immediately in the interest of upholding "national dignity", and condemned what it called Chinese efforts to suppress Taiwan's international participation.

In a statement, Parlacen cited the United Nations' 1971 expulsion of Taiwan in favour of China, saying this deemed Taiwan to be a "province of mainland China, which disqualifies it from participating as an independent country".

China's Taiwan Affairs Office expressed its approval of Parlacen's "correct decision".

China's influence in Central America