Suspected armed militants have killed 12 soldiers in Niger's remote southwest, in the latest attack since army officers seized power last month.

An operation by national guards was "the target of an ambush" on Sunday evening at the locality of Anzourou in the Tillaberi region, state television Tele Sahel reported on Tuesday.

It added that the troops' "response... led to heavy losses being inflicted on the enemy."

The troops have already been buried, in a ceremony attended by the province's military governor, Lieutenant-Colonel Maina Boucar, it said.

At least 17 soldiers were killed on August 15 near the town of Koutougou, also in Tillaberi, the authorities have said.

Twenty other soldiers were wounded while more than 100 of the assailants were "neutralised" while retreating on motorbikes, they say.