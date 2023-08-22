At least six villages have been evacuated in Türkiye’s western province of Canakkale because of wildfires, the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister said.

“Kayadere, Damyeri, Belen, Ulupinar, Yagcilar, and Kalabakli, these six villages have been evacuated,” Ibrahim Yumakli told reporters in Ankara on Tuesday, adding that three other villages were ready for possible evacuations.

“Fortunately, there is no loss of life so far,” he said.

The Canakkale Strait was closed to north-south ship passage because of the fire which broke out at 0954 GMT (12:54 pm local) on Tuesday and rapidly spread due to strong winds.

The north-south passage was then reopened as of 1830 GMT (21:30 pm local).