Türkiye plays a "critical leadership role in advocating for global food security," US Ambassador Jeffry Flake has said, citing its negotiation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI).

"The BSGI has alleviated suffering and hunger around the world. The American people extend their thanks to Türkiye, the United Nations, and all other countries working to ensure that the world has enough food to eat," Flake wrote in an op-ed published by the US embassy’s website on Tuesday.

"The success of the BSGI demonstrated not only the crucial role that Türkiye plays in world events, but also Türkiye’s willingness to stand up and do what’s right for the global community," he said.

"During my tenure as the US ambassador in Türkiye, I have seen the importance of Türkiye’s global leadership, including the negotiation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

"Brokered between Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations, this agreement ensured some of the most vulnerable people on earth had access to food," he added.

Since the first ship sailed in August last year, nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs have been delivered to global markets, Flake said.

He said that 65 percent of those agricultural products went to developing countries, supporting global food security and stability.

'Weaponising food'

Russia suspended its participation in the BSGI on July 17 this year.